Dubai: Stars like David Warner, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Nicholas Pooran will be back in action in UAE during the third edition of the DP World International League T20, to be held from January 11 to February 9.

The top names will world cricket will be joining forces with some of the illustrious players in Twenty20 world cricket along with some top UAE talents, that included skipper Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan and Muhammad Jawadullah.

The six ILT20 franchises have retained a total of 69 players for tournament, which will be played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

List of heavyweights

The window for retaining THE players was opened on June 1 with the teams given two weeks to submit the list of the retained players. Among the 69 players, 26 players were parts of various squads that are competing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, being held in the West Indies and the USA.

The retained players include T20 heavyweights like Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Muhammad Amir, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga (Desert Vipers), Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, (MI Emirates), Johnson Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Sharjah Warriors).

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem, who has been impressive for the past two season with MI Emirates, has been retained by the franchise. Image Credit: Source: ILT20

Player Acquisition Window

Each of the six franchises have retained two UAE players each.

The UAE players retained for Season 3 include Aditya Shetty and Alishan Sharafu (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Ali Naseer and Tanish Suri (Desert Vipers), Haider Ali and Raja Akif (Dubai Capitals), Aayan Afzal Khan and Mohammad Zohaib Zubair (Gulf Giants), Muhammad Rohid Khan and Muhammad Waseem (MI Emirates), Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah (Sharjah Warriors).

Following the completion of the players retention window, the teams can now sign new players in the ongoing Player Acquisition Window, which will stay open till September 15. Each franchise can sign minimum two additional UAE players to complete their quota of four UAE signings after the completion of the ILT20 Development Tournament, which will be held in October.

Retained players for DP World ILT20 Season 3.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Andries Ghous, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Micheal Pepper and Sunil Narine.

Desert Vipers: Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Luke Wood, Micheal Jones, Muhammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals: Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Haider Ali, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan, Jake Fraser McGurk and Oliver Stone.

Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Mohammad Zohaib Zubair, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson and Shimron Hetmyer.

MI Emirates: Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Nosthush Kenjige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Waqar Salamkheil.