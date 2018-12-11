Dubai: Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after an independent committee found his bowling action to be illegal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.
Dananjaya was reported for a suspect action following Sri Lanka’s first Test against England in Galle last month. The 25-year-old’s bowling action was assessed on November 23 at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, where the straightening of his elbow during deliveries was found to exceed the 15-degree tolerance limit. However, Dananjaya may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of Sri Lanka Cricket.