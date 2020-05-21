Decision taken to send money on youth cricket instead

Sanath Jayasuriya Image Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka has scrapped plans for a $40 million cricket stadium after former players warned the prime minister it would end up a white elephant.

Former Sri Lanka captains Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene slammed the proposed grounds near the capital Colombo, saying the money would be better spent supporting young players.

“It was decided at a meeting with former top players today that instead of the proposed Homagama stadium it was better to spend money on building school cricket,” the prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s office said in a statement.

Information and Higher Education minister Bandula Gunawardana had proposed the controversial stadium, which was to be built in his local constituency.

The governing body Sri Lanka Cricket had backed his plan and there was speculation it could fund the project using international loans.

During strongman Rajapaksa’s decade as president between 2005 and 2010, he built a 35,000-capacity international cricket stadium in his home constituency of Hambantota.

But the arena in the south of the island nation has become a white elephant, with no Test matches played on the grounds.