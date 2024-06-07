Colombo: Sri Lanka said Friday they have complained to the International Cricket Council over their T20 World Cup team's treatment and conditions in co-host the United States.

The sports minister Harin Fernando alleged other teams had it better and said Sri Lanka had lodged a formal protest after the squad was held up by a seven-hour flight delay at a Florida airport.

He said Sri Lanka had also been given accommodation more than 90 minutes' drive from the practice stadium when they reached New York. He said India's team had been put up much closer.

Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by six wickets in their opening match on Monday in New York.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has complained to the ICC," Fernando told parliament.

"Different countries are being treated differently. We have called for an explanation from the organisers of the tournament."

Sri Lanka's sports ministry has dispatched an officer to the United States to look into the welfare of the team, Fernando added.

AFP has contacted the ICC for comment.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said Sri Lanka's parliament was united in its upset over the supposed conditions.

"We stand against this injustice, we should not allow this," he said.

Angelo Mathews, a former skipper and current member of Sri Lanka's T20 squad, told local broadcaster Ada Derana TV the past few days had been "most challenging".

"Practice facilities are not good. Wickets are not good. Last four to five days have been very challenging for us," he said.

"We had to cancel practices because a flight was delayed.

"We are not going to use this as an excuse, we are a team that has won despite obstacles. We want to put all this behind us and do well at the next match."