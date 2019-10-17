The victorious Gulfgate Warriors team pose with the trophy Image Credit: Supplied

Gulfgate Warriors has emerged champions in the Al Falaah Friday Bash Season 6 cricket series beating their opponents Dubai Superstars in the Grand Finale.

It was a dominating performance by the spirited team throughout the duration of the tournament, remaining unbeaten in all the 4 matches they played with excellent allround display shown by the superbly disciplined and organised team.

Dubai Superstars won the toss and elected to bat first but just couldn't set the target they wanted despite posting a challenging score of 187 and setting a target of 188 for Gulfgate Warriors, thanks to some excellent power hitting by Naveen Sukumaran and Sarmad Khan.

However the target was easily reached by Gulfgate Warriors' well-drilled batting line-up who chased it down in 16.3 overs and won the match with 7 wickets to spare. There were some superb shots documented especially from Afsal Rehman and Junaid Shamsu who remained unbeaten, both scoring half centuries. Afsal was also declared Man of the Finals for his handsome knock of 58 not out off 24 balls with four 4s and five 6s.

Score: Dubai Superstars: 187/5 in 20 Overs | Gulfgate Warriors: 191/3 in 16.3 Overs