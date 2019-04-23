Waqas Ali Image Credit: SCC

Dubai: Bukhatir League, the UAE’s oldest cricket tournament now underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, is witnessing some sterling performances — which saw five centuries being scored apart from some deadly five wicket spells.

Some of the top performers, which commenced from March 25 with 16 top teams, have carried their form from this tournament into international matches. Many of the youngsters that represented the UAE in the ICC Under-19 World Cup qualifier had performed in the Bukhatir League and that had helped UAE emerge the Asia Division champions.

C.P. Rizwan and Mohammad Boota, who were in good form for the UAE in the series against Zimbabwe, had done well in this tournament. This edition has also seen new teams pulling off major upsets.

Chemie Tech has reached the semi-final through a 91-run win over InterGlobe Marine (IGM) Orakzai in the first quarter final match. UAE’s Boota was among the three players in his team that cracked quick half centuries but the match saw Chemie’s Mujahid Amin wreck Orakzai with a spell of 5 for 71.

Noor Al Yemen, with a three-wicket win over Anib On Top, have reached the quarter final. One of the most outstanding knocks of this tournament was Chemie Tech batsman Waqas Ali’s knock of 172 against OMA Emirates. His knock gave his team a score of 365 for seven in 50 overs and a 223 runs victory.