South Africa beat New Zealand to clinch T20 series 3-2

Proteas secure a 33-run win over Kiwis in the fifth and final match at Hagley Oval
Christchurch: South Africa secured a 3-2 T20I series victory with a 33-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Wednesday.
Batting first, South Africa got off to a solid start through Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder before Zakary Foulkes struck early, removing de Zorzi in the fourth over. Rubin Hermann (39 off 31) and Mulder (31 off 21) then stitched together a 55-run stand for the second wicket until Josh Clarkson broke the partnership.
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Connor Esterhuizen turned the momentum firmly in South Africa’s favour with an explosive innings. He added 49 runs with Hermann for the third wicket and followed it up with a 61-run partnership alongside Dian Forrester (21 not out off 13). Esterhuizen smashed 75 off just 33 balls, including six sixes and five fours, before falling in the final over, helping South Africa post a strong 187/4. Ben Sears picked up two wickets, while Clarkson and Foulkes claimed one each.
In reply, New Zealand’s chase of 188 got off to a shaky start as Katene Clarke fell early to Mulder. Dane Cleaver (22 off 17) and Tim Robinson put on 35 runs for the second wicket, while Nick Kelly contributed 14 before being dismissed by skipper Keshav Maharaj.
Bevon Jacobs injected some momentum with a quickfire 36 off 19 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. He also shared a 52-run stand with James Neesham (24 off 24), but the target proved out of reach. South Africa’s disciplined bowling kept the hosts in check, sealing a comfortable 33-run victory.
Esterhuizen was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock and also took home the Player of the Series award as South Africa clinched the five-match series.