South Africa beat New Zealand to clinch T20 series 3-2

Connor Esterhuizen turned the momentum firmly in South Africa’s favour with an explosive innings. He added 49 runs with Hermann for the third wicket and followed it up with a 61-run partnership alongside Dian Forrester (21 not out off 13). Esterhuizen smashed 75 off just 33 balls, including six sixes and five fours, before falling in the final over, helping South Africa post a strong 187/4. Ben Sears picked up two wickets, while Clarkson and Foulkes claimed one each.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.