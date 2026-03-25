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South Africa beat New Zealand to clinch T20 series 3-2

Proteas secure a 33-run win over Kiwis in the fifth and final match at Hagley Oval

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (front 3rd R) holds the series trophy as he and his teammates pose after winning the fifth Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 25, 2026.
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (front 3rd R) holds the series trophy as he and his teammates pose after winning the fifth Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 25, 2026.
AFP

Christchurch: South Africa secured a 3-2 T20I series victory with a 33-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Wednesday.

Batting first, South Africa got off to a solid start through Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder before Zakary Foulkes struck early, removing de Zorzi in the fourth over. Rubin Hermann (39 off 31) and Mulder (31 off 21) then stitched together a 55-run stand for the second wicket until Josh Clarkson broke the partnership.

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Connor Esterhuizen turned the momentum firmly in South Africa’s favour with an explosive innings. He added 49 runs with Hermann for the third wicket and followed it up with a 61-run partnership alongside Dian Forrester (21 not out off 13). Esterhuizen smashed 75 off just 33 balls, including six sixes and five fours, before falling in the final over, helping South Africa post a strong 187/4. Ben Sears picked up two wickets, while Clarkson and Foulkes claimed one each.

In reply, New Zealand’s chase of 188 got off to a shaky start as Katene Clarke fell early to Mulder. Dane Cleaver (22 off 17) and Tim Robinson put on 35 runs for the second wicket, while Nick Kelly contributed 14 before being dismissed by skipper Keshav Maharaj.

Bevon Jacobs injected some momentum with a quickfire 36 off 19 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. He also shared a 52-run stand with James Neesham (24 off 24), but the target proved out of reach. South Africa’s disciplined bowling kept the hosts in check, sealing a comfortable 33-run victory.

Esterhuizen was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock and also took home the Player of the Series award as South Africa clinched the five-match series.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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