Dubai: Defending champions Oman will take on Qatar in their opener in the ILT20 Men’s Gulf Cricket Championship 2024 in Dubai on December 14.
Hosts UAE will kick-start the six-team event at the ICC Academy on December 13. The Emirates Cricket Board’s sanctioned league, the ILT20, is sponsoring the tournament as a part of the league’s initiative to support the growth of the game in the Gulf region. Besides the hosts UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the participating teams.
This is the second edition of the Gulf Cricket Championship, the inaugural edition — staged last year in Qatar — was won by Oman. The 2024 edition will be played on a single-league basis with the top two teams progressing to the final.
A total of 16 matches will be played in the nine-day tournament including the final on December 21, which will be played under the lights at the Dubai International Stadium.
Schedule (UAE times):
December 13: Bahrain vs UAE – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9am
December 13: Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1.30pm
December 14: Kuwait vs Bahrain – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9am
December 14: Qatar vs Oman – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1.30pm
December 15: UAE vs Oman – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9pm
December 15: Saudi Arabia vs Qatar – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1.30pm
December 16: Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9am
December 16: UAE vs Kuwait – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1.30pm
December 17: Qatar vs Kuwait – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9am
December 17: Oman vs Bahrain – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1.30pm
December 18: Oman vs Saudi Arabia – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9am
December 18: Qatar vs UAE – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1.30pm
December 19: UAE vs Saudi Arabia – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1.30pm
December 20: Qatar vs Bahrain – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9am
December 20: Oman vs Kuwait – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1.30pm
December 21: Final: Dubai International Stadium – 6.30pm