Dubai: Defending champions Oman will take on Qatar in their opener in the ILT20 Men’s Gulf Cricket Championship 2024 in Dubai on December 14.

Hosts UAE will kick-start the six-team event at the ICC Academy on December 13. The Emirates Cricket Board’s sanctioned league, the ILT20, is sponsoring the tournament as a part of the league’s initiative to support the growth of the game in the Gulf region. Besides the hosts UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the participating teams.