Sharjah: Simply Cricket Academy Spartans emerged as the champions of the Gulf Cup Under-13 tournament. In the final at the Vision ground, Simply Cricket defeated Desert Cubs Eagles by three wickets.

Desert Cubs had posted 125 for five through Faisur Rahman’s 37, Shrey Sethi’s 35 and Nihansh Poojary too chipped in with 22. Simply Cricket’s Rishabh Ramakrishnan restricted the run flow with spells of three for 13 and Shourya Raj’s two for 21. Chasing the target, Simply’s Jayanth Balamurugan hit 37 runs, while Aryan Praveen scored 28. Raj ensured that his team reach the target through an unbeaten 22.