Sikandar Raza takes full responsibility of PSL security breach

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder made it clear that captain Shaheen Afridi was not at fault
Dubai: Sikandar Raza has accepted full responsibility for a security lapse during the Pakistan Super League that allowed unauthorised individuals into his hotel room.
The Lahore Qalandars all-rounder made it clear that captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was not at fault, saying the breach occurred solely because of his own actions.
The incident took place on Saturday night, when four visitors were brought up to Raza’s room despite objections from security staff. Punjab police had initially alleged that both Raza and Afridi had forcibly escorted the guests past security checkpoints.
Raza dismissed those claims and took the blame entirely. He explained that the visitors were close friends and family, and that Afridi had only assisted them at his request.
“The responsibility lies with me, not Shaheen,” Raza said. “My friends and family were visiting, and I asked him to help them come up. He went down only because I requested it.”
Raza added that he has known the visitors for nearly two decades and admitted he was unaware of strict rules prohibiting guests in players’ rooms. He also refuted claims that Afridi forced his way past security, insisting both of them accompanied the visitors together.
“Shaheen didn’t force anyone — I was with him in the lift,” he clarified. He further noted that the group spent around 40 minutes together, disputing the police report that suggested a three-hour meeting.
Security remains a top priority in the PSL, particularly since the tournament’s return to Pakistan. This season is being held behind closed doors, officially due to energy conservation measures, and player accommodations are tightly controlled with multiple security layers.
In a letter to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, Punjab police described the episode as a serious violation of established protocols, noting that permission for the visitors had been denied twice — first by the PCB’s security manager and then by Naseer himself.
The controversy comes at a difficult time for Lahore Qalandars, who were already under scrutiny after a ball-tampering incident in their defeat to Karachi Kings. Fakhar Zaman could face a suspension of one or two matches for allegedly altering the condition of the ball.