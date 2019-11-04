Subha adjudged player of the league; Chaya and Kushi win best batswoman and bowler awards

Dubai: Siddhi Pagarani produced a splendid all-round show by scoring a half century and bagging three wickets to steer Navajo to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Meskwaki in the final of the Dubai Cricket Council (DCC) women’s cricket league at the Jebel Ali Shooting Club Cricket ground.

Siddhi, who bagged three wickets for 24 runs, was well supported by Kavisha Kumari with two wickets for nine runs as they bowled out Meskwaki for 110.

UAE player Subha Srinivasan (34) and Kushi Sharma (18) gave Meskwaki a quick start but the rest crashed before Meskwaki’s tight bowling attack.

Chasing the moderate total, Siddhi and Kavisha batted brilliantly with Siddhi hitting 55 from 45 balls with nine boundaries and Kavisha scoring an unbeaten 35.

Navajo won in 16 overs. Subha won the Player of the Tournament award while Siddhi bagged the player of the final prize.

Amin Farooq, secretary of the DCC, gave away the prizes.

The tournament was initiated by Dubai Cricket Council with an aim of grooming women’s cricket.

Brief scores (25-overs-a-side)

Final: Navajo bt Meskwaki by 9 wkts. Meskwaki 110 in 24.4 overs (Subha Srinivasan 34, Kushi Sharma 18; Siddhi Pagarani 3 for 24, Kavisha Kumari 2 for 9) Navajo 111 for 1 in 16 overs (Siddhi Pagarani 55, Kavisha Kumari 35 n.o.). Player of the final: Siddhi Pagarani.

League stage matches:

Navajo bt Meskwaki by 34 runs Navajo 132 for 3 (Kavisha Kumari 54, Siddhi Pagarani 25, Theertha Satish 19; Subha Srinivasan 2 for 10) Meskwaki 48 for 5 (Subha Srinivasan 20, Siddhi Pagarani 2 for 21). Player of the match: Kavisha Kumari.

Apache bt Meskwaki by 6 wickets Meskwaki 118 for 6 (Charvi Bhatt 20, Chathurika 3 for 14) Apache 119 for 4 (Chaya Mughal 62, Vaishnave M. 2 for 14). Player of the match: Chaya Mughal.

Meskwaki bt Apache by 73 runs. Meskwaki 143 for 3 (Subha Srinivasan 55, Chaya Mughal 2 for 26) Apache 70 in 18.4 overs (Kushi Sharma 4 for 3, Aafreen Sajith 2 for 18, Kushi Tanwar 2 for 4).

Navajo bt Apache by 7 wickets. Apache 89 for 5 (Chaya Mughal 32, Samaira 16 n.o.; Suraksha 2 for 16) Navajo 91 for 3 in 22 overs (Theertha 29 n.o., Chaya Mughal 2 for 5). Player of the match: Chaya Mughal.

Meskwaki bt Navajo by 6 runs Meskwaki 132 for 4 (Subha Srinivasan 38, Khushi Mohan 20, Mahika Gaur 17, Charvi Bhatt 11) Navajo 126 for 9 (Siddhi Pagarani 21, Avanee Patil 13, Kavisha Kumari 12; Khushi Mohan 4-23, Khushi Tanwar 2-7). Player of the match: Khushi Mohan.