Navdeep Saini, Chahars pick up two wickets each in last one-dayer

Shubman Gill Image Credit: PTI

St. Johns, Antigua: Half centuries from the in-form trio of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer helped India A beat West Indies A by eight wickets in the fifth and final unofficial ODI in Antigua. India A have now clinched the five-match series 4-1.

India chased down the target of 237 with 17 overs to spare at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Electing to bat, West Indies A got off to an excellent start as Sunil Ambris’ 52-ball 61 took the team to 77-0 before India A’s bowlers combined to effect a collapse to 103 for six.

After him, only Sherfane Rutherford could stay long at the crease and he scored 65 off 70 to haul West Indies A to 236 in 47.4 overs.

Seamers Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar, and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar — all of whom had earned call-ups to India’s limited overs squads — picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Gill (69 off 40 balls) shared a first-wicket stand of 110 with Gaikwad before being dismissed by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.