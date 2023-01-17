Dubai: Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand due to a back injury.
The 28-year-old, who stitched a 112-run third-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, will now go for further assessment.
“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management,” said a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
First ODI
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar, who was impressive in the domestic circuit and received a maiden call-up during India’s ODI series against South Africa in October, but didn’t get a chance to earn the maiden cap, has been named as the replacement for Shreyas Iyer.
India play three ODI and three Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand with the first ODI starting in Hyderabad on January 18.
India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umran Malik.