Shreyas Iyer, India's new middle order batting star, slips into the NBA mode in Chicago. Image Credit: Shreyas Iyer Twitter

Dubai: Shreyas Iyer, India’s new middle order hope who had a good series in both T20 and One-day Internationals in New Zealand, decided to make a good use of well-earned break. The Mumbai batsman, who is not part of India’s longer format, is a bigtime NBA fan and flown down to Chicago be watch the 69th All-Star Weekend.

Commenting on his visit, Iyer said, “I’m thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to witness the NBA All-Star action live from courtside. It’s a dream to watch basketball greats and living legends like LeBron James and Dwight Howard up close in action, and the fan in me just wants to scream of jubilation as I await being there.”

“I look forward to experiencing the culture and fan craze of a different level that I have seen on TV till now while growing up,” added Shreyas.

He will attend the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (February 15) and the NBA All-Star Game on February 16 at the United Center.

Having been regarded as the future of Indian batting line-up, Iyer has been the mainstay of the middle order over the past eight months with his prolific run of form in the limited overs formats. After the break, Iyer will gear up for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa next month in India.