Sharjah: The Sharjah Cricket Stadium which is hosting the T10 League and adding to its reputation of producing nail-biting thrillers will soon create a museum in the stadium showcasing the venue’s thrilling moments and its four decades history.
On Tuesday night, Northern Warriors’s one wicket win over Sindhis was the latest to join the list of last ball thrillers produced by this venue, which has also clinched a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the maximum number of One Day Internationals (ODI) in the world.
Speaking to Gulf News, Waleed Bukhatir, vice-chairman of the Sharjah Cricket Club, owners the stadium, said: “We are working on creating a state of the art museum at the stadium which will showcase Sharjah stadium’s thrilling moments that has happened through the 236 ODIs, Test matches and T20 Internationals and all the leagues held here. We want to make sure all generation come and see how cricket began from the late seventies, the thrilling moments which includes Sachin Tendulkar’s sandstorm knock, Javed Miandad’s last ball six and the hat-tricks by Wasim Akram and Aaqib Javed. Sharjah stadium is the window to the cricket in the desert and which led to the creation of many more stadiums. Many tourists come here just to have a look at the stadium but soon they can take a tour of the ground.”
Planning for future
Bukhatir went on to reveal that the stadium will be revamped soon. “This is part of the revamping and development plan of the stadium which will commence soon. Abdul Rehman Bukhatir (who built the stadium to bring international cricket here) will be monitoring the development plans and work will commence as soon we gain approval for our plans from the Sharjah’s various department authorities.”
When asked what does he see as the reason behind the stadium regularly producing thrilling matches, Bukhatir said: “Our curators have always worked hard to develop a very good pitch. They maintain it well during hot seasons too and so when it comes to the playing season, the pitches turn out to be excellent. As regards thrilling finishes, I feel it is due to the blessings of Allah that fans who come here are able to watch close matches. The number of sixes and runs that are scored here has attracted all T20 Leauge owners to prefer Sharjah.”
Bukhatir is happy that Sharjah Stadium has turned out to be apt for T10 cricket. “The main factor behind the success of Sharjah has been the fans, especially the labourers. As the ground is walking distance for them and well located they can come here easily.
The stadium has not only a long history but also an atmosphere that leaves an indelible memory in the minds of the fans. This is the reason that all formats of the game have been played here and also an experiment like T10 has proved to be hugely successful,” said Bukhatir, who is also a member of the Emirates Cricket Board and chief selector of the UAE national team.