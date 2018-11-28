Speaking to Gulf News, Waleed Bukhatir, vice-chairman of the Sharjah Cricket Club, owners the stadium, said: “We are working on creating a state of the art museum at the stadium which will showcase Sharjah stadium’s thrilling moments that has happened through the 236 ODIs, Test matches and T20 Internationals and all the leagues held here. We want to make sure all generation come and see how cricket began from the late seventies, the thrilling moments which includes Sachin Tendulkar’s sandstorm knock, Javed Miandad’s last ball six and the hat-tricks by Wasim Akram and Aaqib Javed. Sharjah stadium is the window to the cricket in the desert and which led to the creation of many more stadiums. Many tourists come here just to have a look at the stadium but soon they can take a tour of the ground.”