Kingston: Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a 10-wicket match haul to bowl Pakistan to a series-levelling 109-run victory over the West Indies in the final session of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Tuesday.
Frustrated by the loss of an entire day's play and another session to rain and a sodden outfield over the weekend, Shaheen kept Pakistan's hopes alive with a devastating first innings effort of six for 51 on day four - his best Test innings performance - and returned on the final day to strike critical blows.