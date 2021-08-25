210825 Shaheen
Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the dismissal of Kemar Roach of West Indies during the 5th and final day of the 2nd Test. Image Credit: AFP
Kingston: Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a 10-wicket match haul to bowl Pakistan to a series-levelling 109-run victory over the West Indies in the final session of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

Frustrated by the loss of an entire day's play and another session to rain and a sodden outfield over the weekend, Shaheen kept Pakistan's hopes alive with a devastating first innings effort of six for 51 on day four - his best Test innings performance - and returned on the final day to strike critical blows.