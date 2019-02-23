Opener Sohail Akhtar slashed at Tanvir for a six and also smashed Anwar Ali for a six to keep the scoreboard moving. He put on a 25-run stand in 3.1 overs with Salman Butt before Butt offered a catch to Ahsan Ali at deep midwicket for five off Ghulam Mudassar. In the same over, Mudassar also had Akhtar caught behind by Sarfaraz Ahmad for 29.