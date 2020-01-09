Ganguly and Tendulkar have amassed 6,609 runs together as an opening pair in 136 innings

Ganguly shared this picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting in a field after a fitness session. Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has pulled long time teammate and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's leg on social media over a picture of a fitness session which the latter had posted.

Former India captain Ganguly shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting in a field after a fitness session. He captioned the picture and wrote: "A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshning."

Tendulkar brought out his funny side in a cheeky reply to the post, saying: "Well done Dadi! Kya baat hai!"

Ganguly reverted, referring to him as a 'fitness freak. He wrote: "Thank u champion, always was a fitness freak .. u remember the great training days?"

To that, Tendulkar was tongue in cheek as he replied: "Yes Dadi..We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially 'Skipping'."