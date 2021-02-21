Dubai; Batting great Sachin Tendulkar and other former and current India cricketers congratulated Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia after they were included in the Indian 19-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against England.
Tendulkar also congratulated spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who missed out on making his debut for India during the Australia tour late last year due to a shoulder injury.
“Heartiest congratulations Yadav, Kishan and Tewatia for your maiden call up to the Indian Team, and also to Chakravarthy, who missed out in Australia. Playing for (India) is the highest honour for any cricketer. Wishing you all a lot of success,” Tendulkar tweeted on Sunday.
Chakravarthy’s Kolkata Knight Riders team mate and former captain Dinesh Karthik also congratulated the spinner. “Couldn’t be more happier for this boy. Go well. You deserve every bit of this selection,” Karthik tweeted.
“Finally the wait is over for Surya. Congratulations buddy. Good luck Ishan and Rahul for your debut guys,” former fast bowler Irfan Pathan tweeted.
Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated Yadav and Kishan in separate tweets.
“Congratulations to Surya, Ishan and Rahul for making it to the Indian team for the first time. Wish all of you a great future,” former fast bowler RP Singh wrote on Twitter.
The exclusion of Yadav from the Australia tour was particularly criticised by fans and former players after his consistent performances for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. India’s T20 series against England will be played from March 12 to 20 in Ahmedabad. The two sides are currently locked in a four-match Test series which is tied 1-1 after two matches. The third will be a day-night Test and will be played in Ahmedabad from February 24.