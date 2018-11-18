Tajuddin revealed that New Zealand’s star player Colin Munro will not be available: “We will miss the service of Munro as he is committed to play in a New Zealand domestic league and since he won’t be able to be part of the team early, we picked a very promising hard hitter in Shafiqullah Shafiq from Afghanistan. Our planning has been in such a way that we need bowlers who can bowl well their quota of overs and batsmen who can go for the runs right away.”