Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: PTI

Bengaluru: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will become the first team in the league to have a woman in the support staff ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament. The franchise has appointed Navnita Gautam as sports massage therapist.

Gautam will be working with Evan Speechly, the head physiotherapist and Shanker Basu, strength and conditioning coach to identify, evaluate, provide guidance and therapy for any prevailing conditions.

She will be responsible for performing specialised techniques pertaining to the preparation, motivation, overall supervision and all individual physical ailments relating to the team.

On the appointment, Sanjeev Churiwala, chairman of the franchise, said: “I am very pleased to be a part of this moment in history and another step in the right direction. The game has come a long way, in many ways, in terms of the women’s cricket team and how many people are watching it, the interest was long due.