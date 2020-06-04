Rohit Sharma Image Credit: AP

Rohit Sharma has spoken of his heartbreak on hearing about the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, adding that no animal deserves to be treated with cruelty.

“We are savages. Are we not learning? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty,” the India cricketer said on his official Twitter handle.

On May 27, the 15-year-old pregnant elephant fell victim to an inhumane act after a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it in Mallapuram. It suffered serious injuries on its tongue and mouth. Later she walked into a river and waited for three days to die.

Several sportspersons, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, Sunil Chhetri and others, have expressed shock and anguish over the incident.

“Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let’s treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts,” Kohli tweeted.

The Kerala Forest department has launched a ‘manhunt’ for those responsible for the death of the elephant.