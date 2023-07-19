Dubai: India’s Test captain Rohit Sharma is back in the top 10 of the latest ICC Men’s Test batting rankings while youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal made his maiden appearance after a brilliant debut with a century last week.
The 36-year old Rohit played a 103 run-knock which helped the skipper climbed three slots to reach No 10 on the list after India beat their hosts, West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in their first of two Test matches. Sharma is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 11th place and Virat Kohli, who remains in 14th place.
India’s debutant, 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, also made a splash in Dominica with his own 171 from 387 deliveries to enter the batters list for the first time in 73rd place. His impressive knock was the highest score by an India opener on debut away from home and the third-highest score for an India opener on debut.
Jaiswal registered the third-highest score as an India opener on debut and the highest away from home to be adjudged the Player of the Match in his maiden Test appearance.
In the bowling chart, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his lead at the top following his 12-wicket haul in the first Test against West Indies. The impressive bowling performance saw Ashwin improve a total of 24 rating points, taking a 56-point lead over Australia captain Pat Cummins in second place.
Fellow India spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed five wickets rose three places to seventh overall on the bowler rankings.
Rashid Khan extends lead
Meanwhile, the completion of Bangladesh’s home series against Afghanistan led to some movement on the latest T20I rankings with star spinner Rashid Khan extending his lead at the top of the list for bowlers despite the fact the right-armer took just one wicket during the two-match series.
On the other hand, Bangladesh’s experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan climbed eight places on the T20I bowler rankings to equal 16th with Pakistan pacer Shaeen Afridi and fellow left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed rising 17 spots to equal 33rd following their impressive displays with the ball.
Stand-in skipper Litton Das rose three places to equal 18th on the batters list, after he scored a total of 53 runs for Bangladesh across the two matches.