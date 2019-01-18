Speaking to Gulf News, Abdul Latif Khan, promoter, Petromann Events, said “Teams from — India (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Raigad, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Kerala), Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Sri Lanka will take part. This event with the biggest prize money of Dh250,000 will be contested by 20 teams divided into four groups. Matches will be streamed live on YouTube and also on their official website: www.10pl.net.