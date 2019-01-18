Dubai: The third edition of the 10PL, the richest tennis ball cricket tournament, will take place next month with more teams and more international cricketers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The first two editions were a huge success with India’s legendary batsman Virender Sehwag as the brand ambassador for the first edition and Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram for the second.
Petromann Events on Friday announced even bigger plans for the third edition.
Speaking to Gulf News, Abdul Latif Khan, promoter, Petromann Events, said “Teams from — India (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Raigad, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Kerala), Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Sri Lanka will take part. This event with the biggest prize money of Dh250,000 will be contested by 20 teams divided into four groups. Matches will be streamed live on YouTube and also on their official website: www.10pl.net.
Nineteen international players have already voiced their support for the tournament as part of the promotional campaign.” Yash Bisya Lions were champions of the last edition through a last-ball six over Alliance.