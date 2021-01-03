Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini — the infamous five India players who are at the centre of an alleged breach of Cricket Australia’s bio-security protocols, are reportedly expected to play in the third Test beginning on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground despite an ongoing investigation by the BCCI.
The five, who were put in isolation after both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video showing them sitting indoors in a restaurant in Melbourne on Friday, have been asked to train separately from the rest of the squad and it could be possible that they will travel on Monday separately from the squad.
- BCCI says no breach of COVID-19 protocols, rubbishes Australian media reports
- Bio-security breach by India cricketers in Melbourne, says report
- Australia v India: Play by the rules or don’t come: Queensland government tells India
- Tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma, four other Indian players to be on isolation
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the BCCI is expected to take a “pragmatic approach” should it find the quintet had breached the bio-security protocols. Cricket Australia cannot sanction the players even if their rules are found to have been broken as the quintet are not their employees.