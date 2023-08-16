New Delhi: Fans can now register for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to secure their spot at experiencing the joy of cricket in the one-day format.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to X, formerly known as Twitter to announce the registration for World Cup 2023 tickets.

Starting on Indian Independence Day, fans can now register for tickets, enabling them to receive on-sale news first ahead of tickets going on sale on 25 August.

Registration for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tickets which takes place between 5 October and 19 November across 12 Indian cities can be accessed here https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15h30 IST on Tuesday.

To manage the demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players, tickets will go on sale in phases on the following dates:

- 25 August: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

- 30 August: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

- 31 August: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

- 1 September: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

- 2 September: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

- 3 September: India matches at Ahmedabad

- 15 September: Semi Finals and Final

Revised schedule

Last week, ICC released a statement to announce the revised schedule for the upcoming World Cup in India on Wednesday.

The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15, but this clash has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, October 14.

As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, October 15.

Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from Thursday, October 12 to Tuesday, October 10 and Australia's big match against South Africa in Lucknow moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, October 12 instead of Friday, October 13.

Similarly, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh originally scheduled as a day match for October 14 in Chennai has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, October 13, and be played as a day-night contest.

From the initial phase of the tournament, a minor change to the fixture refers to the timing of England's match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, with the clash becoming a day match and a 10:30 AM (local time) start after it was originally scheduled as a day-night fixture.

Towards the end of the league stage, there are three changes with the double-header encounters of Sunday, November 12 being moved a day earlier to Saturday, November 11 - -Australia vs Pakistan in Pune (10:30 AM) and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00 PM).