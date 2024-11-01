Dubai: Ace Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja found his rhythm at the right moment to claim a five-wicket haul and spin New Zealand out for 235 on the opening day of the third and final Test in Mumbai on Friday.
The Kiwis were comfortably placed at 134 for 3 midway through the second session, but Jadeja dismissed Will Young for 71 to end a threatening fourth wicket partnership with Daryl Mitchell. That was the confidence booster the 35-year-old spinner was waiting for and got into the act to claim two more quick wickets to leave the visitors at 192 for six at tea with Mitchell racing to a 90-ball half-century.
Fifth-highest wickettaker for India
On resumption, Jadeja continued to trouble the New Zealand batters to complete his 14th five-wicket haul in his 77th Test to go past Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan, who both held 311 wickets each, to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test with 314 wickets.
All-rounder Washington Sundar, who had a fruitful second Test in Pune after being drafted in midway through the series, claimed four wickets, including that of Mitchell for 82 when skipper Rohit Sharma completed a smart catch in the slips.
Sundar struck twice to rattle New Zealand, with the tourists on 92-3 at lunch on day one.
New Zealand elected to bat first in their bid to sweep the series at the Wankhede Stadium, on a pitch that has already offered turn to the spin bowlers.
Steady partnership
Fast bowler Akash Deep trapped Devon Conway lbw for four as he came around the wicket to hit the pads of the left-hander, who reviewed the decision, but replays suggested the ball would have hit middle stump.
Skipper Tom Latham, who made 28, and Young then attempted to steady the innings in a partnership of 44 for the second wicket, before Sundar broke through.
Off-spinner Sundar came around the wicket to the left-handed Latham, who came forward to defend a delivery that pitched and straightened to rattle the off stump.
New Zealand make two changes
Sundar again brought the crowd to their feet when he bowled left-handed Rachin Ravindra — who leads the series’ batting chart with 252 runs — for five.
New Zealand have brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fit-again fast bowler Matt Henry in their two changes from the previous win in Pune.
India made one change with Mohammed Siraj coming in for fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is down with a viral illness.
The Black Caps sealed a first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil last week with an unbeatable lead in the three-match series, and are now eyeing 3-0.