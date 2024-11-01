Fifth-highest wickettaker for India

On resumption, Jadeja continued to trouble the New Zealand batters to complete his 14th five-wicket haul in his 77th Test to go past Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan, who both held 311 wickets each, to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test with 314 wickets.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who had a fruitful second Test in Pune after being drafted in midway through the series, claimed four wickets, including that of Mitchell for 82 when skipper Rohit Sharma completed a smart catch in the slips.

Sundar struck twice to rattle New Zealand, with the tourists on 92-3 at lunch on day one.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with an authoritative 82 in the first innings. Image Credit: AFP

New Zealand elected to bat first in their bid to sweep the series at the Wankhede Stadium, on a pitch that has already offered turn to the spin bowlers.

Steady partnership

Fast bowler Akash Deep trapped Devon Conway lbw for four as he came around the wicket to hit the pads of the left-hander, who reviewed the decision, but replays suggested the ball would have hit middle stump.

Skipper Tom Latham, who made 28, and Young then attempted to steady the innings in a partnership of 44 for the second wicket, before Sundar broke through.

Off-spinner Sundar came around the wicket to the left-handed Latham, who came forward to defend a delivery that pitched and straightened to rattle the off stump.

Washington Sundar celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham. Image Credit: AFP

New Zealand make two changes

Sundar again brought the crowd to their feet when he bowled left-handed Rachin Ravindra — who leads the series’ batting chart with 252 runs — for five.

New Zealand have brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fit-again fast bowler Matt Henry in their two changes from the previous win in Pune.

India made one change with Mohammed Siraj coming in for fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is down with a viral illness.