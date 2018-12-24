The sense of hurt at the manner of his sacking from the last international assignment was too deep — so much so that the veteran coach had expressed his reluctance about taking up any international assignment again. More than two years down the line, Whatmore is ready to reconsider his decision though. “Yes, at that time I was disillusioned but it’s a case of never say never again. I was persuaded to throw in my hat in the ring for the coach’s post of Indian women’s team now — only to learn later that I was found overage being over 60 years of age. Mentally and physically though, I feel no more than 50,” Whatmore told Gulf News in an exclusive chat recently.