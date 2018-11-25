Sharjah: Rain spoiled the clash between Kerala Knights and Rajputs on the fifth day of the T10 League at the Sharjah Stadium.
Rajputs, who were put in to bat, were 94-5 in nine overs when rain stopped play. Both the teams shared one point each.
Rajput’s dangerous opener Mohammad Shahzad did not last beyond the first over. Shahzad hit Kerala’s Sandeep Lamichhane straight to Wayne Parnell at mid-off for 1.
Next man Rilee Rossouw, hit the first ball he faced from Lamichhane for a boundary. Sohail Tanvir, who bowled the second over gave away just one boundary for Rossouw.
UAE’s Mohammad Naveed was scoop shot for a six by Brendon McCullum. He also square cut him for a six to pick 19 runs off the over.
Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen bowled McCullum with the first ball of the fourth over for 21 that came off 12 balls.
Rossouw swung Allen over deep wicket for a six. Wayne Parnell, who bowled the fifth over, gave away 10 runs, and at the half way mark, Rajputs were 55 for 2.
Allen struck again in the second over by having Rossouw top edge to wicketkeeper Upul Tharanga for 21. That made Carlos Brathwaite join Laurie Evans. Lamichhane, who got hit for two successive sixes by Evans, had Brathwaite caught by Kieron Pollard at long boundary for one.
Naveed removed Ben Dunk by having him caught at long off by Pollard for 8 and bowled a tight ninth over giving just eight runs when rain stopped play.
Brief scores: Rajputs 94 for 5 in 9 overs. (Brendon McCullum 21, Rilee Rossouw 21, Laurie Evans 38, Sandeep Lamichhane 2 for 23, Fabian Allen 2 for 17). Rain stops play
Tomorrow matches:
18.30: A1 vs B2
20.45: A3 vs B4