The former opener keeps the door open for a possible tilt at the presidency
Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has confirmed that he will contest in the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections, scheduled for October.
While the star opener has made it clear that he will run for a director’s post, he has also left the door open for a possible tilt at the presidency, depending on support within the board.
Tamim, who retired from international cricket last year, spoke to Bengali daily Kalerkantha about his plans. “No one can say in advance that he will become president. The main question is whether I will participate in the BCB election or not. This time, I am running for the director’s post,” he said.
Explaining the election process, he noted that unlike the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), where the president is elected directly, the BCB system requires candidates to first be elected as directors. The board’s directors then vote to select the president if there is more than one candidate.
“It would be foolish to say I want to be president now,” Tamim said. “If the presidency were a direct election, I could give a clear answer. But if I find I have enough support after becoming a director, I might consider running.”
The last BCB election took place on October 6, 2021, with the first board meeting held the next day. As per regulations, the next polls must be held by October 7, 2025.
Tamim, one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated cricketers and the country’s highest run-scorer in ODIs, added that his ultimate aim is to contribute to the game’s development from within the board.
“If you want to do something for Bangladesh cricket, sitting in the most important chair is essential. If I join the board, I should also have the authority to make decisions,” he said.
