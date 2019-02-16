Islamabad: Cricket lovers can now book HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 Karachi and Lahore group matches tickets online with league’s Pakistan-bound matches commencing March 7.
Fans can book tickets online through http://yayvo.com/psl-tickets. Details about the box office tickets of these matches will be announced soon, a press release stated.
Details about both online and box office ticket sales for the qualifiers, eliminator and final will be revealed in due course.
The PSL Pakistan stage will commence from March 7 with a match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi.
On March 9, Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, followed by a ‘Super Sunday’ clash a day later.
In the first match on March 10, Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi followed by a game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.