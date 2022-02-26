Dubai: Reigning champions Multan Sultans, who have been on a hot streak this year as well, are in line for back-to-back Pakistan Super League (PSL) crowns when they take on Lahore Qalandars in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Lahore, led by Pakistan’s pace warhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, peaked at the right time and rode a clinical performance by their South Africa-born Namibian allrounder David Weise to see off Islamabad United by six runs in a thrilling second eliminator at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.
Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires have been named as on-field umpires for the final. Aleem and Illingworth have collectively umpired in 81 T20 Internationals. While this will be Illingworth’s maiden PSL final, Aleem, who is the most capped T20I umpire with 60 appearances, has previously umpired in the finals of the 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021 editions.
Michael Gough, also from the elite panel, will be the third umpire, while Ahsan Raza from the ICC’s international panel will be the fourth umpire. Roshan Mahanama, ICC’s former match referee, will lead the Playing Control Team.
Late blitz from Weise
In the second eliminator, Weise smashed 27 in Qalandars’ 20th and last over to guide them to a fighting total of 168-7. He then defended just eight runs in United’s last over to give the capacity 30,000 crowd an edge-of-the-seat finish.
Two-time champions United were led by a 28-ball 40 by Azam Khan and a 29-ball 38 from former England opener Alex Hales, who lifted their team from a precarious 46-4 with a stand of 79.
When Azam was run out and Hales caught within five runs of each other, Qalandars staged a remarkable fightback by wrapping up their rivals’ innings for 162 in 20 overs. Azam hit two sixes and three boundaries.
For Qalandars, Abdullah Shafique scored a 28-ball 52 studded with three sixes and four boundaries and Wiese 28 not out off just eight balls, including three sixes in the last over.