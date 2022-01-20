The seventh edition of HBL Pakistan Super League, to be held in Karachi and Lahore from January 27-February 27, will throw up some interesting personal contests. However, none can possibly match the hype of the one between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi - the two pillars of strength of current Pakistan national team - in their new avatar as captains of Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, respectively.

Only on Wednesday, both Azam and Afridi were named in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20 Team of the Year for 2021, with Azam’s opening partner Mohammed Rizwan the third Pakistan player in the shortlist. Rizwan, incidentally, will be leading Multan Sultans as they look to defend the title which they won in Abu Dhabi last season.

When the two sides meet at Karachi’s National Stadium on January 30 and in the second leg at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on February 18, Lahore will hope to improve their head-to-head against Karachi as the latter have won eight of their 13 games in the PSL so far.

Azam, Pakistan’s captain in all formats and who took over the reins of his franchise from spin bowling allrounder Imad Wasim, relished the prospect of facing his attacking lynchpin in Pakistan team in Powerplay situations.

The battle with Babar will be an interesting one in front of both Karachi and Lahore crowds, says Shaheen Afridi. Image Credit: Reuters

“Facing Shaheen is always a thrilling proposition as he asks a lot of questions. His searing pace, ability to bring the ball back and guileful variations keep a batter judging. He has a passion to learn and over the years, has developed this phenomenal ability to adapt to conditions quickly.

Speaking to the PSL media, Azam said: “It will be a tough, but an exciting battle and I look forward to facing Shaheen once again. I am sure, the fans are also eagerly awaiting it.”

Afridi, who will be the youngest captain at the upcoming PSL at 21 years, showed his mutual respect for his national captain. “Babar is a tough cookie and his solid technique tests you whenever and wherever you bowl at him. Wearing a soft smile on his face, he will dispatch you to boundary in every part of the ground and nullify all your plans.

“The battle with Babar will be an interesting one in front of both Karachi and Lahore crowds. I will be enjoying it for sure and I hope the fans will also have fun watching it.”

Lauding PSL’s role in his career graph, Afridi said: “The HBL PSL has been a launching pad for me and many fast bowlers. You want to play tough and competitive cricket at the domestic level to help you prepare for the international stage and that is exactly what this league has done for me. That five for four against Multan Sultans at Dubai instilled self-belief and gave confidence that I can excel.’’

The duo will be looking forward to carry on their red hot form from 2021 when Azam added 1779 T20 runs to his tally last year and was the second best batter – in terms of runs – behind his Pakistan opening partner Mohammad Rizwan. Afridi, meanwhile, was one of the few pacers to take more than 50 T20 wickets in 2021. The left-armer’s thunderbolts added 51 scalps – at 21.50 runs apiece – to his account at a strike rate of 16.4.

A feast for the cricket afficionados, hence, is only a week way.

Fixtures

January 27: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans,

National Stadium, Karachi

Jan 28: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

National Stadium, Karachi

Jan 29: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

National Stadium, Karachi

Jan 30: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Jan 31: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 1: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 2: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 3: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 4: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 5: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 6: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 7: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 10: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 11: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 12: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 13: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 14: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 15: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 16: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 17: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 18: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 19: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 20: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 21: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 23: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 24: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 1

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 25: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 2

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 27: TBC vs TBC, Final