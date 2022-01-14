Atif Aslam and Aima Baig Image Credit: Instagram

Top Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 anthem, which has been produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui. The anthem will be released next week through an event partner.

The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time Aslam will sing the PCB’s marquee event song, while Baig featured in last year’s ‘Groove Mera’, which turned out to be a smash hit.

Aslam is an acclaimed singer who has recorded numerous chart-topping songs for the local and international film industry.

In 2008, he was bestowed with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medal of distinction) from the government of Pakistan, and has received over 50 other different awards from within and outside Pakistan.

Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the past seven years, she has recorded a number of top songs and has won local and international awards.

Siddiqui said on Thursday: “Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician, and I’m very honoured and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year.”