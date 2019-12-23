‘It is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey’

South Africa's Vernon Philander bowls. Image Credit: REUTERS

Johannesburg: South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the upcoming four-match Test series against England. The news was confirmed by Cricket South Africa on their official Twitter handle.

“I would like to hereby announce that I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the Test series against England,” Philander said in an official statement.

“I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey. Thank you must also go to CSA, the Cape Cobras, all the coaches, management, captains and team mates and the very special fans from all over the world for your love and support.

“My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to,” he added.

The first Test of the four-match series between South Africa and England begins on Boxing Day at the Centurion.