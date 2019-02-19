The broadcasting of the PSL was plunged into uncertainty on Sunday with IMG Reliance pulling out as broadcast partners of the league over the Pulwama car bomb attack which killed at least 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Blitz is the PCB’s broadcast partner in Pakistan while Trans Group is the event management partner. The PCB announced that Blitz and Trans Group will start the coverage of the Sharjah matches commencing on Wednesday and will provide the same high quality coverage which the fans experienced from the start of the tournament on February 14. Ending all uncertainty, the television cameras are now in place at the Sharjah Stadium. The PSL broadcasts have been barred in India following the Pulwama terror attack. Speaking to Gulf News, the legendary pacer Waqar Younis, who is the bowling coach of the Islamabad United said: “It is unfortunate that this has happened. I don’t want to go into the political side of it but I always feel that cricket is a game which brings humanity together, brings nations together and there is no other way of bringing the two countries closer. Hopefully this will be sorted out politically very quickly.”