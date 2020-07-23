Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan pacer, has blasted the BCCI, claiming that the Indian cricket board played a role in the ICC postponing the T20 World Cup later this year to make room for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Akhtar also felt that the Asia Cup could have taken place.
“The Asia Cup could have definitely happened, it would have been a great chance for India and Pakistan to play against each other,” Akhtar said while speaking to Geo Cricket on YouTube. “There are many reasons behind this. I don’t want to get into that.
“The T20 World Cup could have also happened, but I had already said earlier that they won’t let it happen. The IPL should not be damaged, let the World Cup go to hell,” Akhtar said.
- Sourav Ganguly the bravest batsman I ever bowled to: Shoaib Akhtar
- I'm gonna kill you: Liam Plunkett recalls Shoaib Akhtar threat on Test debut
- Showcase the ‘90s brand of cricket, Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan team in England
- Mohammad Hafeez shouldn't have posted test results on Twitter: Shoaib Akhtar
- Tendulkar closed his eyes while facing few bouncers from Akhtar: Mohammad Asif
The postponement of the men’s World Cup in Australia — from October 18 to November 15 — due to COVID-19 pandemic, has paved the way for IPL to take place during that window in the UAE.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) also officially announced earlier in the month that the 2020 Asia Cup has been cancelled, a day after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said the same.