England’s Shoaib Bashir took three wickets to restrict Pakistan to 43-3 at lunch in the second Test in Multan on Thursday after the visitors were all out for 291.

Pakistan led by 118 runs at the interval on day three after scoring 366 in their first innings.

Offering sharp turn

Sajid Khan took 7-111, his second five-wicket haul, to dismiss England on a Multan stadium pitch — also used in the first Test — that started to offer sharp turn to the spinners.

Off-spinner then Bashir removed Abdullah Shafique (four), Shan Masood (11) and Saim Ayub (22) and had figures of 3-27.

Abdullah edged a turning Bashir delivery to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith with England successfully overturning a not-out decision on review.

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan leads the team back after taking a comfortable lead. Image Credit: AFP

Second five-wicket haul

Captain Masood then edged to slip off the same bowler.

In the last over before lunch, Bashir had opener Ayub caught in the slip, leaving first-innings centurion Kamran Ghulam unbeaten on five at the crease.

The morning session belonged to off-spinner Sajid.

The 31-year-old off-spinner took three of the four wickets to fall in the morning session for figures of 7-111 — his second five -wicket haul — after England had resumed at 239-6 in Multan.