Pakistan head coach eager to get players batting again even if that means banning fans

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq Image Credit: AP

Misbah-ul-Haq, the Pakistan head coach and chief selector, has called for the resumption of cricketing action soon as the imposed coronavirus lockdown is depressing people.

Misbah is eager to get players batting again even if that means banning fans from attending matches.

There are reports that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was contemplating rescheduling and organising the three Test matches against Pakistan in August behind closed doors in Manchester and Southampton.

Misbah said he would love to see some cricket activities resume at the international level and has no problems in playing in empty stadiums.

“It is not an ideal situation for anyone because of this coronavirus pandemic and obviously the health and well being of everyone should be our top priority. But if matches can be held even in empty stadiums with the right safety barriers. I would have no problems,” he said.

The former skipper said that the players have had nothing much to do except stay indoors for the last two months since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was called off due to the global health crisis in March.

“Everyone is confined and I just think that if even if it can be made possible to bring some live cricket action to people sitting at home it would do them a lot of good,” Misbah said.