Wasim Akram, Pakistan’s former cricket captain, is enjoying “a quiet Ramadan break” in Dubai with his son — and he’s spent some of his time playing another sport altogether.
The former cricketer, 54, took to Twitter to share that he would be spending the holy month in the UAE, while showing off his golfing skills on Instagram.
“Thoroughly enjoying a quiet Ramadan break in Dubai with my son. Good to catch up with a few friends too. Great weather, Great city!” wrote Akram, thanking and tagging Dubai Tourism and Emirates.
Akram also posted an image of himself preparing to swing a golf club with a view of the Dubai Creek behind him on Wednesday morning.
“Have a guess where the ball went ? #dubaicreekgolf,” he wrote.
His wife, Shaniera, was confident in his abilities.
“With your swing love it would have gone exactly where you wanted it to go!” she wrote.