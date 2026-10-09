Pakistan's Adam Gilchrist scores century in Karachi, but there is a twist

The young Pakistani wicketkeeper has gone viral after scoring 117 runs in a school cricket match in Karachi. But the story behind his famous name is even more interesting.

Imagine hearing that Adam Gilchrist has scored a century in Pakistan.

No, the legendary Australian wicketkeeper has not come out of retirement. This is a young Pakistani cricketer who shares his name with one of the greatest wicketkeepers the game has ever seen.

And just like the Australian legend, he is also a left handed batter and wicketkeeper.

The youngster has gone viral on social media after scoring 117 runs from 108 balls for Kamran Public School against Happy Palace Grammar School at Jinnah College in Karachi.

But how did a Pakistani youngster end up with the name Adam Gilchrist? There is an interesting story behind it.

How did he get the name Adam Gilchrist?

It turns out that his parents had a role to play. ofcourse.

His mother chose the name Adam, while his father, a passionate cricket fan, decided to add Gilchrist.

Speaking in a video interview that has gone viral, the youngster explained that his father loved watching cricket and decided to name him after the Australian legend.

"My mother named me Adam and my father was very fond of cricket and watched a lot of cricket. So he added Gilchrist and my name became Adam Gilchrist," he said.

And years later, the youngster is making headlines for his performances with the bat.

But his favourite cricketer is not Adam Gilchrist!

Here comes another interesting twist.

Despite sharing his name with the Australian great, the Pakistani youngster actually wants to follow in the footsteps of another legendary wicketkeeper batter.

And that is former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara.

"I want to become like Kumar Sangakkara, he is my favourite," the youngster revealed.