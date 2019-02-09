Natasha McLean fought a lone battle for the West Indies with a blistering 76-ball 82 that included two sixes and eight fours, she added 62 for the last-wicket with Shamilia Connel who made 15 runs. Captain Stafanie Taylor scored 48 off 68 balls, her dismissal allowed Pakistan to take total control of the game and despite the last-wicket partnership, the West Indies were never really in the chase after losing six wickets for 105 runs inside the first 30 overs.