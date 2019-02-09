Dubai: New ball bowler Diana Baig ensured that the good work by batswomen Sidra Amin and Nida Dar did not go waste as Pakistan women made a strong comeback in the three-match ODI series against Windies with a 34-run win in the second ODI played at the ICC Academy here on Saturday.
Diana ripped through the West Indies top-order and returned figures of four for 34 in 10 overs as Pakistan bowlers delivered a commanding performance to ensure the defence of the 241-run target.
Diana was ably supported by the experienced campaigner Sana Mir, who took three wickets while left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu took two wickets for 38 runs in her 10 overs.
Natasha McLean fought a lone battle for the West Indies with a blistering 76-ball 82 that included two sixes and eight fours, she added 62 for the last-wicket with Shamilia Connel who made 15 runs. Captain Stafanie Taylor scored 48 off 68 balls, her dismissal allowed Pakistan to take total control of the game and despite the last-wicket partnership, the West Indies were never really in the chase after losing six wickets for 105 runs inside the first 30 overs.
Earlier, an enterprising 102-run partnership between Sidra (96) and Nida (81) propelled Pakistan to their tally of 240 in 49.4 overs.