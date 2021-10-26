Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the wicket of New Zealand opener Martin Guptill Image Credit: AFP

Pakistan take on New Zealand in their T20 World Cup clash in Sharjah. Follow here for live coverage and updates

Follow live scores here.

08:01PM



Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Captain Babar Azam began the run chase with a cautious start with only seven runs in the first over. Let's see whether the Kiwi bowlers manage to break their partnership early.

07:51PM



MID-MATCH SUMMARY

Rauf’s four-wicket haul restricts New Zealand to 134 for 8

Pakistan restricted New Zealand to an under-par 134 for 8 on a new wicket at the Sharjah Stadium today.

One a cool evening, a packed stadium was treated to some close contest between the bat and the ball. The Pakistan bowlers did not give New Zealand batsmen the leeway to go big towards the end, especially Hasan Ali, who bowled the Yorkers at will, including the one that landed on Martin Guptill’s toes earlier in the innings.

Haris Rauf came to the party by getting two quick wickets in the 18th overs. Such was Pakistan’s stranglehold on New Zealand batters, no boundary was scored from the 13th-17th over period, coinciding with the needless dismissal Kane Williamson, who was run out while stealing a non-existent single.T

hough the New Zealanders weathered the early storm of Shaheen Shah Afridi, they were never getting to the grips against a varied attack that was well rotated by skipper Babar Azam.

Rauf finally finished with a four-wicket haul after dismissing Mitchell Santner off the last ball of the innings.

Pakistan should be able to chase the target with plenty to spare.

07:47PM



Out with the final delivery of the innings. Rauf struck again for his fourth wicket of the match. Slower delivery completely deceives Santner and hits the sumps. Rauf leads the bowling with four wicket haul. NZ 134/8 in 20 overs

07:42PM



New Zealand innings falls apart. Tim Seifert walks to reduce the Black Caps to 116 for 6 in 17.3 overs.

07:35PM



Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrate the wicket of New Zealand batsman Devon Conway Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

New Zealand innings crumbles after Conway and Phillips are dismissed in a space of three balls to reduce the Black Caps to 116 for 6 in 17.3 overs. Rauf gets both the wickets.

07:30PM



Glenn Phillips need to live up to his reputation of playing the big shots as New Zealand hit their first boundary after 30 balls. All Blacks are 116 for 4 after 17 overs.

07:26PM



Shaheen Afridi Image Credit: AP

Crowd stood up to welcome Shaheen Afridi who has now been given the bowl to bowl his remaining two overs. Pakistani bowlers are keeping the tempo and are not allowing the Kiwi batters to swing their arms even in the final slog overs

07:08PM



New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson went for 25 against Pakistan in Sharjah Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Big wicket: Williamson is run out. Hasan Ali hit the wickets while Williamson was trying to reach the crease after refused single by his partner.

07:00PM



Williamson immediately reviews a lbw decision after trying to reverse sweep Hafeez. The third umpire overrules and declares not out as it hits the glove. The New Zealand skipper celebrates the decision with a four and a one-handed six off the next two balls to increase the tempo. The Black Caps are 75 for 3 after 12 overs.

06:52PM



Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Rizwan celebrate the wicket of New Zealand batsman Jimmy Neesham Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Jimmy Neesham becomes the third wicket, caught again by Fakhar Zaman for one. Trying to heave the ball to the mid-wicket fence, the left-hander hit straight to Zaman off Hafeez. New Zealand’s plan is simple. Attack from one end while Williamson holds the other. The Black Caps are 56 for 3 after 9.1 overs.

06:45PM



Left-arm spinner Imad frustrated the batter Mitchell who went after him for a second six in a over but was caught at the deep mid-on. Imad completed his brilliant bowling spell of four overs for 24/1. NZ 56/2

06:43PM



Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the wicket of New Zealand opener Martin Guptill

06:39PM



Mitchell tried one too many. After hitting a six over long off, he again tried to loft the ball over long-on only to hit is straight to the hands of Zaman. New Zealand are 54 for 2 after 8.2 overs.

06:38PM



After powerplay overs New Zealand are 42 for 1 with Mitchell batting on 19 and Williamson 5. With the field spread now, both batsmen will now be looking to rotate the strike and deal in singles and twos

06:37PM



Right-arm Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is a fearsome bowler who can shoot a yorker at a pace of 150k/h and can also bowl slower deliveries with less than 80k/h with perfection. He keeps the batter guessing.

06:36PM



Martin Guptill, after being softened up with a stunning yorker on the foot by Haris Rauf, played a wild shot that ricocheted off the pads on to the stumps. While Guptill limped to the pavilion, in comes captain Kane Williamson.

06:36PM



Haris Rauf takes the ball and gave Pakistan the much needed breakthrough. Clean bowled Guptial. NZ 36/1 in sixth over

06:24PM



New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats v Pakistan Image Credit: AP

Daryl Mitchell hits the first six, playing the ball in the air for the first time as the Blacks Caps batsmen are not willing to take undue risk. The plan must be to keep the wickets intact and increase the tempo towards the final half.

06:23PM



Afridi taken off the bowling attack. Right-arm pacer Hasan Ali got hit for the first six of the match.

06:23PM



Afridi finished his second over. He is banging the ball on the ground with speed but he is unable to get the swing at the Sharjah pitch. Got hit for a four on the covers by Mitchell. Afridi gave away only seven runs in his two overs.

06:17PM



This match is being played on a new strip. Pakistani bowlers have not allowed the Kiwis so far to move their arms freely despite the fact the surface in Sharjah might be conducive to big hitting

06:14PM



Pakistani left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi begins his first over against New Zealand. Can he do it again--taking wicket in the first over the innings? Stay with us to watch. Martin Guptil and Daryl Mtichell open the NZ batting.

06:13PM



New Zealand suffer a big blow before the start of their campaign after Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a grade-two tear on the right calf.

06:13PM



TEAM NEWS

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill 2 Devon Conway 3 Glenn Phillips 4 Kane Williamson (capt.), 5 Tim Seifert (wk) 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner 9 Tim Southee 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt.) 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 3 Fakhar Zaman 4 Mohammad Hafeez 5 Shoaib Malik 6 Asif Ali 7 Shadab Khan 8 Imad Wasim 9 Hasan Ali 10 Haris Rauf 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

05:46PM



Red-hot Pakistan is set to take on New Zealand in the 19th fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan opted to field after winning the toss. Pakistan did not make any change in them for this match

05:45PM



Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand.

04:58PM

