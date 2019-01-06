Dubai: Pakistan Under-16 cricket team will take on Australia Under-16 in a series of five 50-over-a-side matches and one Twenty20 fixture at the ICC Academy.
The series will start with the first 50-over match on January 9 and culminate with the T20 game on January 20.
This is Australia’s return visit after Pakistan had toured Melbourne in April 2018.
Australia had clinched the five-match series 3-2, while Pakistan had won the one-off T20 game by seven wickets.
The Pakistan side will be led by Umer Eman, the Lahore-born left-handed batsman and leg-spinner, who, along with Aaliyan Mehmood, Rizwan Mehmood, Samir Saqib, had also toured Australia last year.
Team: Pakistan U16 team: Umer Eman (captain), Aaliyan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Ali Hassan, Aseer Mughal, Ayaz Shah, Faisal Akram, Farhad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Kashif Ali (vice-captain), Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mahmood, Sameer Saqib and Zubair Shinwari (wicketkeeper)
Series schedule: Jan 9: 1st 50-over, Jan 11: 2nd 50-over, Jan 13: 3rd 50-over, Jan 16: 4th 50-over. Jan 18: 5th 50-over match. Jan 20: one-off T20 match.