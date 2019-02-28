Dubai: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be held in Pakistan from March 7 will go ahead as scheduled.
Addressing a press conference in the presence of all six owners of the league, Ehsan Mani, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that the Pakistan leg of the event will be held as planned.
Speculation was rife that the Pakistan leg would be reorganised to be held in the UAE following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan as foreign players in the PSL may refuse to fly to Pakistan.
Mani allayed those fears on Thursday evening, saying: “No player expressed their reservations over going to Pakistan. We are grateful to franchise owners for extending their support. All foreign players who committed to visit Pakistan have maintained their commitment of playing the matches scheduled in the country without any reservations.”
The first match of the PSL in Pakistan is to be held on March 7 in Karachi. Eight matches of PSL 4 are scheduled to take place in Pakistan, with the final in Karachi on March 17.
Each of the franchise owners, addressing the media, revealed that they are united in their decision and will ensure that the PSL matches are held in Pakistan.
When asked about the cancellation of flights from UAE to Pakistan, Mani said that he is in touch with airlines with regard to it and closely monitoring the development.
The PCB feels that there is enough time for the flights to be resumed as the PSL in Pakistan is to be held only after the Abu Dhabi leg of the event scheduled for March 4 and 5.