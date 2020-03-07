Spectators leave the terraces after the announcement of Duckworth-Lewis win by Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League match against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Friday night. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was shifted in full from UAE to Pakistan this year, has been a success so far except for the weather. The rain, which did not hit the league in UAE, has been playing spoilsport with two matches being washed out, two played with reduced overs while another being decided on Duckworth Lewis calculation.

Rain washed out the Friday’s night match between between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Then on Saturday afternoon, the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ended with Zalmi, who had scored only 85 for two in nine overs chasing Islamabad’s huge total of 195 for five, winning the match by seven runs as per Duckworth Lewis calculation.

Put into bat by Peshawar, Islamabad lost their consistent opener Luke Ronchi for six to Rahat Ali. No.3 batsman Rizwan Hussain got bowled by Hasan Ali. Munro and Shadab then put on 67 runs for the third wicket before the New Zealander was dismissed to spectacular diving catch by Liam Livingstone at deep extra cover off a Carlos Brathwaite delivery.

Shadab then put on 76 runs with Colin Ingram (41) for the fourth wicket before Ingram too got caught by Livinstone at long on off Hasan Ali.

Chasing the score, Peshawar lost the wicket of opener Imam-Ul Haq for seven. Kamran Akmal (37) and Tom Banton took the score to 64 when Akmal was caught at deep mid-wicket off Zafar Gohar for 37.

When Zalmi were 85 for two in nine overs, then ahead by seven runs as per Duckworth-Lewis calculation, rain stopped play.

Earlier on Friday night, the match between Karachi and Multan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore got washed out when Multan team were 102 for six in 16.5 overs.