Islamabad United's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Lahore Qalandars's Samit Patel Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Islamabad United head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also Pakistan national team’s chief selector and coach, while ensuring his team records victories in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) is also observing the form of players in other teams that are playing against his team to pick for the oncoming T20 World Cup.

On Wednesday night, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs in the 17th match of the PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

However, it must be a worrying factor for Misbah that most of the teams are winning matches based on the performance of foreign players. Islamabad won the match riding on one of New Zealand’s finest left-handed batsman Colin Munro, who scored an unbeaten 87 off 59 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes. The other two batsmen, who also ensured Islamabad a huge total of 198 -3 in 20 overs, were New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi, who scored 48 runs and South African Colin Ingram, who chipped in with 29 runs.

Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for 127 runs in 18.5 overs Misbah is happy that it is Pakistan bowlers that destroyed Lahore. Zafar Gohar, the rising slow left-arm spinner bagged three wickets for 31 while left-arm pacer Rumman Raees also took three wickets for 29 runs.

Misabh while talking to a private TV channel then said that former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is under consideration for the oncoming T20 World Cup. He said he is impressed with Sararaz’s fitness and the form he has shown in the PSL. Unfortunately for Misbah, except for Babar Azam who has scored 187 runs from five matches the other Pakistan batsman who has done well is veteran Kamran Akmal with 177 runs from five matches. Ronchi lead the highest run getter table this season with 242 runs form six matches followed by Rilee Rosssouw with 189 runs from five matches. Out of the first ten high scorers of the tournament only three are Pakistan batsmen with Azam at third slot, Akmal in fifth place and Shan Masood in sixth with 174 runs.

Brief scores

Islamabad United bt Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs

Islamabad 198-3 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 87n.o, Luke Ronchi 48, Colin Ingram 29, Asif Ali 20)

Lahore 127-18.5 overs (Salman Butt 21, Ben Dunk 25, Usman Shinwari 30, Rumman Raees 3 for 29, Zafar Gohar 3 for 31, Shadab Khan 2 for 21)