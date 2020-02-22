Karachi Kings team official spotted using in players’ dugout in PSL against Peshawar Zalmi

The Karachi Kings official on the mobile phone Image Credit: Shoaib Akhtar Twitter

New Delhi: Just two days after the start of the 2020 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a controversy has broken out after a team official was spotted using mobile phone in the dugout.

During the second match — played on Friday night — a team official of Karachi Kings was spotted using a mobile phone in the players’ dugout while the team was on the field against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The entire incident was broadcasted live and many shared snapshots of the same on social media.

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was one of the many to point out the misconduct. “This is so wrong using mobile phone in dug out,” the tweet read.

As per the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC), mobile phones are banned from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies.

According to reports, Kings’ media manager Faisal Mirza said that Tariq Wasi, who was later identified as the one using the mobile phone, was the team’s manager. However, according to the team-sheet issued at the time of toss, Navaid Rasheed was named as the side’s manager.