Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana to take inspiration from MS Dhoni for World Cup

Women’s World Cup is jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Fatima Sana
Fatima Sana

Dubai: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana has drawn inspiration from former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as she prepares to lead her side in the upcoming Women’s World Cup, starting September 30 and jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Acknowledging the nerves that come with captaining in such a major tournament, Sana said she has always admired Dhoni’s leadership style. “It’s natural to feel a little nervous when leading in a big event like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain. I’ve watched him closely, both for India and CSK. His calmness, on-field decision-making, and the way he supports his players are qualities I want to emulate. When I was given the captaincy, my first thought was that I want to be like Dhoni. Watching his matches and interviews has taught me a lot,” she told PTI.

The young all-rounder is determined to leave a mark and believes Pakistan are capable of breaking past barriers. With the team yet to reach the semifinals in their World Cup history, Sana has set her sights firmly on rewriting that script.

“This time, the jinx will definitely be broken because our young players understand the importance of this tournament for Pakistan women’s cricket. We’re not dwelling on the past. My goal is to take the team into the semi-finals,” she said.

Pakistan, who have featured in five editions so far, will play all their matches at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, kicking off their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2.

In the lead-up, Pakistan will fine-tune their preparations with a three-match ODI series against South Africa from September 16, followed by two warm-up games against Sri Lanka before the World Cup begins.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
