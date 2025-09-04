Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana to take inspiration from MS Dhoni for World Cup

Women’s World Cup is jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30
Dubai: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana has drawn inspiration from former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as she prepares to lead her side in the upcoming Women’s World Cup, starting September 30 and jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Acknowledging the nerves that come with captaining in such a major tournament, Sana said she has always admired Dhoni’s leadership style. “It’s natural to feel a little nervous when leading in a big event like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain. I’ve watched him closely, both for India and CSK. His calmness, on-field decision-making, and the way he supports his players are qualities I want to emulate. When I was given the captaincy, my first thought was that I want to be like Dhoni. Watching his matches and interviews has taught me a lot,” she told PTI.
The young all-rounder is determined to leave a mark and believes Pakistan are capable of breaking past barriers. With the team yet to reach the semifinals in their World Cup history, Sana has set her sights firmly on rewriting that script.
“This time, the jinx will definitely be broken because our young players understand the importance of this tournament for Pakistan women’s cricket. We’re not dwelling on the past. My goal is to take the team into the semi-finals,” she said.
Pakistan, who have featured in five editions so far, will play all their matches at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, kicking off their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2.
In the lead-up, Pakistan will fine-tune their preparations with a three-match ODI series against South Africa from September 16, followed by two warm-up games against Sri Lanka before the World Cup begins.
