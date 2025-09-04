Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana to take inspiration from MS Dhoni for World Cup

Acknowledging the nerves that come with captaining in such a major tournament, Sana said she has always admired Dhoni’s leadership style. “It’s natural to feel a little nervous when leading in a big event like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain. I’ve watched him closely, both for India and CSK. His calmness, on-field decision-making, and the way he supports his players are qualities I want to emulate. When I was given the captaincy, my first thought was that I want to be like Dhoni. Watching his matches and interviews has taught me a lot,” she told PTI.

“This time, the jinx will definitely be broken because our young players understand the importance of this tournament for Pakistan women’s cricket. We’re not dwelling on the past. My goal is to take the team into the semi-finals,” she said.

