Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a side strain with Hasan Ali named as replacement, the country's cricket board said Friday.
Babar Azam's Pakistan will play their opening match of the Twenty20 tournament against arch-rivals India on Sunday, a day after the competition begins in the United Arab Emirates.
Wasim, who has played eight one-day internationals and 11 T20 matches for Pakistan, picked up the injury in the team's practice session on Wednesday.
Hasan, who was initially left out of the squad, will depart for the UAE after approval from the Event Technical Committee of the Asia Cup.
Pakistan earlier suffered a big blow when pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was also forced out due to a knee injury.